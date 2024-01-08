Conklin caught two of three targets for 16 yards in Sunday's 17-3 win over the Patriots. He finishes the season with 61 catches on 87 targets for 621 yards.

Conklin finished with exactly 87 targets for the third consecutive season, and he caught exactly 61 of those passes for the second time in that stretch. After scoring three touchdowns in each of those previous two seasons, Conklin failed to find the end zone in 2023. He'll likely reprise his role atop the tight end depth chart in the final year of his contract with the Jets next season.