Conklin caught three of five targets for 26 yards in Sunday's 15-10 loss to the Patriots.

Conklin tied Allen Lazard for second behind Garrett Wilson in both catches and targets, but New York's offense struggled once again as Zach Wilson threw for just 157 yards. After being limited to one catch for two yards in the season opener, Conklin has eight catches for 76 yards in two subsequent games, and he should remain the Jets' top pass-catching tight end in Week 4 against the Chiefs.