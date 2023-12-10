Conklin caught four of six targets for 57 yards in Sunday's 30-6 win over the Texans.

Conklin filled his customary role as the distant third option in New York's passing game behind Garrett Wilson and Breece Hall, who combined for 17 catches, 194 yards and a touchdown on 23 targets. While Conklin has reached 50 receiving yards in six games this season, he has yet to surpass 70 yards in a game or score a touchdown heading into a Week 15 road game against the Dolphins.