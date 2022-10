Conklin caught one of two targets for 16 yards and added a one-yard rush in Sunday's 27-10 win over Green Bay.

Conklin had one less yard and the same number of targets as C.J. Uzomah. Each of the top two tight ends saw minimal involvement as pass catchers as New York rode its running game and defense to a win at Lambeau Field. Conklin's rushing yard came as the Jets joined the recent trend of sneaking with their tight end from under center to keep its quarterback from taking a hit.