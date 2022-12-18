Conklin caught one of two targets for seven yards and added a two-yard run in Sunday's 20-17 loss to the Lions.

In addition to contributing as a traditional tight end, Conklin also lined up under center to sneak it for a first down on third and short in the third quarter. He watched fellow tight end C.J. Uzomah score his first two touchdowns of the season, pulling within one of Conklin's season total. Conklin continues to see the most volume among Jets tight ends heading into Thursday's home game against the Jaguars.