The Jets downgraded Conklin (personal) from questionable to out for Sunday's game against the Jaguars.

Conklin hadn't been included on the Jets' Week 15 injury report until the team announced Saturday that he was questionable due to the personal matter. Though Conklin didn't travel with the team to Jacksonville, the Jets were leaving the door open for the tight end to make his own trip to Florida in advance of Sunday's game. Ultimately, Conklin didn't join the Jets for the Week 15 contest and will be held out for the first time this season, paving the way for Jeremy Ruckert to step in as the team's top tight end.