Johnson didn't catch his only target in Sunday's 27-20 win over the Browns.

Johnson led the Jets in receiving yards each of their previous two games but was a non-factor in Sunday's unusual win, which was fueled by a pair of touchdowns on special teams. Garrett Wilson (knee) departed the game in his return from a two-game absence, and Wilson will likely join Josh Reynolds (hip) on the sidelines Thursday against the Patriots. Johnson thus has another opportunity to step up in Week 11, though the Jets bolstered their wide receiver depth by trading for Adonai Mitchell and John Metchie.