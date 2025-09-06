Jets' Tyler Johnson: Elevated from practice squad
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Jets elevated Johnson from the practice squad Saturday, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.
The 27-year-old wideout appeared in 15 regular-season games for the Rams last season and produced a 26-291-1 receiving line on 41 targets. He'll provide depth behind Garrett Wilson and Josh Reynolds on Sunday against the Steelers.
More News
-
Tyler Johnson: Added to Jets' practice squad•
-
Jets' Tyler Johnson: Only WR to catch pass from Fields•
-
Jets' Tyler Johnson: Listed as backup on depth chart•
-
Jets' Tyler Johnson: Leading candidate for WR3 role?•
-
Jets' Tyler Johnson: Signed by Gang Green•
-
Rams' Tyler Johnson: Modest numbers as a backup•