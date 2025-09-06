default-cbs-image
The Jets elevated Johnson from the practice squad Saturday, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.

The 27-year-old wideout appeared in 15 regular-season games for the Rams last season and produced a 26-291-1 receiving line on 41 targets. He'll provide depth behind Garrett Wilson and Josh Reynolds on Sunday against the Steelers.

