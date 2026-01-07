Johnson caught 12 of 18 targets for 197 yards and one touchdown in 12 appearances during the 2025 season.

Johnson briefly stepped up while the Jets dealt with numerous injuries at wide receiver, leading the team in receiving yards in Week 7 and Week 8 while reaching 60 receiving yards in both games. He had just two catches for 10 yards after the Week 9 bye, though, as Johnson dropped down the depth chart following the team's trades for wide receivers Adonai Mitchell and John Metchie. The 27-year-old Johnson will be an unrestricted free agent this offseason and will likely have to compete for a roster spot in training camp somewhere.