Johnson (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's game against Miami, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.

Johnson will be a healthy scratch for the second time in the Jets' last three games despite the absences of Josh Reynolds (hip - IR) and Garrett Wilson (knee - IR). John Metchie, Adonai Mitchell, Allen Lazard, running back Breece Hall and rookie tight Mason Taylor will serve as Tyrod Taylor's top pass catchers for Sunday's AFC East tilt. Johnson's next opportunity to play is Week 15 against the Jaguars on Sunday, Dec. 14.