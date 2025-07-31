Jets' Tyler Johnson: Leading candidate for WR3 role?
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Johnson appears to be the frontrunner for the third spot on the Jets' wide receiver depth chart, Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic reports.
Johnson has impressed the coaching staff with his athleticism and ability to get open by anticipating defensive backs' moves. The veteran wide receiver signed a one-year contract with the Jets in March without much fanfare, but he's putting himself in position to get playing time alongside Garrett Wilson and Josh Reynolds. Other receivers vying for roster spots include Arian Smith, Allen Lazard, Malachi Corley, Xavier Gipson and Jamaal Pritchett.
More News
-
Jets' Tyler Johnson: Signed by Gang Green•
-
Rams' Tyler Johnson: Modest numbers as a backup•
-
Rams' Tyler Johnson: Healthy scratch in divisional round•
-
Rams' Tyler Johnson: Not playing in wild-card round•
-
Rams' Tyler Johnson: Inactive for Week 16•
-
Rams' Tyler Johnson: Goes catchless in third straight game•