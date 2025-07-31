Johnson appears to be the frontrunner for the third spot on the Jets' wide receiver depth chart, Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic reports.

Johnson has impressed the coaching staff with his athleticism and ability to get open by anticipating defensive backs' moves. The veteran wide receiver signed a one-year contract with the Jets in March without much fanfare, but he's putting himself in position to get playing time alongside Garrett Wilson and Josh Reynolds. Other receivers vying for roster spots include Arian Smith, Allen Lazard, Malachi Corley, Xavier Gipson and Jamaal Pritchett.