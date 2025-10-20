Johnson caught all three of his targets for 60 yards in Sunday's 13-6 loss to the Panthers.

Johnson led the Jets in receiving yards in the absence of Garrett Wilson (knee), while no teammate contributed more than 31 receiving yards. Tyrod Taylor replaced the ineffective Justin Fields at halftime and connected with Johnson for gains of 20 and 35 yards in the second half. If Taylor gets the starting nod for Week 8 against the Bengals and Wilson remains sidelined, Johnson could offer some value based on the chemistry he showed with Taylor in the loss to Carolina.