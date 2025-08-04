Jets' Tyler Johnson: Listed as backup on depth chart
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Johnson is listed as a reserve on the unofficial depth chart the Jets released Sunday.
Garrett Wilson, Josh Reynolds and Allen Lazard are listed as starters, with Johnson behind Reynolds on the depth chart. Lazard's placement on the depth chart suggests he could be utilized in the slot, with Johnson as a reserve on the outside. Earlier reports from Jets beat writers in training camp suggested that Johnson has been outplaying Lazard in training camp.
More News
-
Jets' Tyler Johnson: Leading candidate for WR3 role?•
-
Jets' Tyler Johnson: Signed by Gang Green•
-
Rams' Tyler Johnson: Modest numbers as a backup•
-
Rams' Tyler Johnson: Healthy scratch in divisional round•
-
Rams' Tyler Johnson: Not playing in wild-card round•
-
Rams' Tyler Johnson: Inactive for Week 16•