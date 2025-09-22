Johnson caught two of three targets for 32 yards in Sunday's 29-27 loss to the Buccaneers.

For the second consecutive week, the 27-year-old received increased snaps with the Jets' first-team offense while filling in for the injured Josh Reynolds (hamstring). Johnson tied Allen Lazard for the second-most targets among New York receivers, trailing Garrett Wilson's 13 looks. Regardless of if Reynolds returns in the Jets' Week 4 matchup against the Dolphins, Johnson is expected to continue playing a depth role in the team's wide receiver corps.