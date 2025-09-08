default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Johnson caught both of his targets for 31 yards in Sunday's 34-32 loss to the Steelers.

Johnson finished third on the team in receiving yards behind Garrett Wilson (95) and Breece Hall (38). The Jets don't have many playmakers on offense besides Wilson, Hall and quarterback Justin Fields. Johnson could remain in the mix as a secondary option in the Jets' passing game against the Bills in Week 2.

More News