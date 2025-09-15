Johnson didn't catch his only target in Sunday's 30-10 loss to the Bills.

Johnson failed to step up in the absence of Josh Reynolds (hamstring), but nobody else did, either, as Garrett Wilson was the only Jet to record double-digit receiving yards in the lopsided loss. A possible quarterback change from Justin Fields (concussion) to Tyrod Taylor for Week 3 against the Buccaneers is unlikely to change Johnson's uninspiring fantasy outlook.