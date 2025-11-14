Johnson wasn't targeted in Thursday's 27-14 loss to the Patriots.

Johnson reached 60 receiving yards in both of the previous games the Jets played without Garrett Wilson (knee), but those came before the team added John Metchie and Adonai Mitchell via trade. Mitchell and Metchie combined for four of the five catches by Jets wide receivers in Thursday's loss. Johnson was on the field for 53 percent of snaps on offense, but given Justin Fields' inability to consistently complete passes to wide receivers coupled with the increased competition for targets at the position, Johnson's fantasy appeal is limited heading into a Week 12 trip to Baltimore.