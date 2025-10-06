Johnson was not targeted in Sunday's 37-22 loss to the Cowboys.

The veteran wideout from Minnesota was a healthy scratch in the Jets' Week 4 loss to the Dolphins but returned in Week 5. However, Johnson played just three offensive snaps and wasn't involved in the team's offensive gameplan. He appears to be out of favor in the Jets' receiving corps, playing behind Garrett Wilson, Josh Reynolds, Arian Smith and Allen Lazard. If Johnson is active for the Week 6 matchup against the Broncos, he'll likely play another depth role.