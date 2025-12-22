Johnson caught his lone target for seven yards during Sunday's 29-6 loss to the Saints.

After being a healthy scratch in the Jets' last two contests, Johnson played nine offensive snaps during Sunday's loss. In 11 games this season, the Minnesota product has caught 11 of 17 targets for 194 yards and a touchdown. He's expected to remain a minimal portion of the Jets' offensive game plan in the Week 17 matchup against the Patriots.