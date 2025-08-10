Jets' Tyler Johnson: Only WR to catch pass from Fields
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Johnson caught both of his targets for 27 yards in Saturday's 30-10 preseason win over the Packers.
Johnson was the only wide receiver to catch a pass from starting quarterback Justin Fields, who played one drive. The veteran wide receiver added a 21-yard catch from rookie quarterback Brady Cook on the last play of the first quarter. Johnson looks like a lock to make the 53-man roster after impressing the coaching staff in training camp, and there's still time for him to make a case for a starting role.
More News
-
Jets' Tyler Johnson: Listed as backup on depth chart•
-
Jets' Tyler Johnson: Leading candidate for WR3 role?•
-
Jets' Tyler Johnson: Signed by Gang Green•
-
Rams' Tyler Johnson: Modest numbers as a backup•
-
Rams' Tyler Johnson: Healthy scratch in divisional round•
-
Rams' Tyler Johnson: Not playing in wild-card round•