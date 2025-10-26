Johnson caught three of five targets for 64 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 39-38 win over the Bengals.

Johnson stepped up in the absences of Garrett Wilson (knee) and Josh Reynolds (hip). The highlight of Johnson's performance was a 15-yard touchdown catch in the second quarter. This was the second straight game in which Johnson reached the 60-yard threshold and led the Jets in receiving yards. The Jets may get one or both of their injured wideouts back for Week 10 against the Browns following a Week 9 bye.