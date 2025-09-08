The Jets signed Johnson to the active roster Monday, Brian Costello of the New York Post reports.

The Jets had room on the 53-man roster after placing Alijah Vera-Tucker (triceps) on injured reserve Saturday, and they've opted to bring up Johnson from the practice squad to fill that spot. Johnson was elevated for the Jets' Week 1 loss to the Steelers on Sunday, when he played 32 snaps on offense and caught both of his targets for 31 yards, finishing third in receiving yards behind Garrett Wilson (95) and Breece Hall (38). Given his usage in Sunday's regular-season opener, Johnson could be a consistent part of the Jets' offensive scheme moving forward.