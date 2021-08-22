Kroft caught both of his targets for 36 yards and two touchdowns in Saturday's 23-14 preseason win over the Packers.

Kroft scored a pair of 18-yard touchdowns thrown by starting quarterback Zach Wilson -- the first two touchdowns of Wilson's NFL career. On both plays, Kroft caught the ball outside the end zone and used his 6-foot-6, 252-pound frame to power his way over the goal line. After signing with the Jets in the offseason, the 28-year-old Kroft has made a strong impression and appears to have surpassed Chris Herndon for the top spot on the team's tight end depth chart heading into the preseason finale against the Eagles.