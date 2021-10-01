Kroft (rib) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Titans, Adam Caplan of SiriusXM NFL Radio reports.

Kroft upgraded to full practice participation Friday after limited sessions Wednesday and Thursday, suggesting the starting tight end is trending in the right direction. He already had a limited role in the low-octane Jets offense, and now Kroft will likely have to compete for the targets over the middle of the field with slot receiver Jamison Crowder, who is listed as questionable with a groin injury of his own but is expected to make his season debut against Tennessee.