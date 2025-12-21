Taylor (groin/knee) is active for Sunday's game against the Saints.

While managing his pair of injuries, Taylor wasn't available for last week's loss to the Jaguars, paving the way for undrafted rookie Brady Cook to make his first career start. Cook is set to direct the offense once again in Week 16, but Taylor will be available to serve as the No. 2 option after he followed a pair of limited practices Wednesday and Thursday with a full session Friday. If Taylor is able to turn in a full slate of practices next week, he could return to the starting lineup for the Jets' penultimate game of the season against the Patriots, though Cook may retain the top job with a solid showing versus New Orleans.