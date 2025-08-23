Head coach Aaron Glenn told reporters Friday that he's "confident" that Taylor (knee) will be available for the Jets' regular-season opener against the Steelers on Sunday, Sept. 7, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.

Taylor is recovering from arthroscopic knee surgery that has kept him sidelined since early August. There's optimism that he'll be available for Week 1 to serve as the Jets' backup quarterback behind starter Justin Fields. If Taylor isn't cleared to suit up, then the QB2 role would fall to either Adrian Martinez or Brady Cook unless the Jets opt to sign another signal-caller ahead of the regular-season opener.