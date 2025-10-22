Taylor, who is a candidate to start Sunday's game against the Bengals, is considered day-to-day with a knee injury, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Meanwhile, coach Aaron Glenn noted Wednesday that he doesn't want to reveal his Week 8 starting QB for competitive reasons, per Eric Allen of the Jets' official site. With Taylor now managing a knee issue, the QB's upcoming practice participation is slated to add context with regard to his status, but if available this weekend, Taylor could supplant Justin Fields as the 0-7 Jets' starting signal-caller.