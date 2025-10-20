Taylor completed 10 of 22 passes for 126 yards, no touchdowns and two interceptions in Sunday's 13-6 loss to the Panthers. He added three rushes for 11 yards.

Taylor replaced Justin Fields to start the third quarter and brought some life to the offense, accounting for most of the Jets' offensive production. However, he was also intercepted twice while a comeback was still possible, negating his positive work. Despite the inconsistent results, Taylor could be in line for a Week 8 start against the Bengals, as coach Aaron Glenn stated he will evaluate the position throughout the week, per Rich Cimini of ESPN.