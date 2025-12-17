Jets' Tyrod Taylor: Estimated as limited
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Taylor (groin) was estimated as a limited participant at Wednesday's walk-through practice, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.
Jets head coach Aaron Glenn has already stated that Brady Cook will start Sunday versus the Saints, but one of Taylor or Fields will operate as the No. 2 quarterback, health depending. A knee injury suffered Week 14 against the Dolphins prevented Taylor from taking the field during New York's loss to Jacksonville in Week 15.