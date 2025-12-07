Jets' Tyrod Taylor: Exits Sunday's game
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Taylor was forced out of Sunday's game against the Dolphins with a groin injury.
Prior to leaving the contest, Taylor completed one of his four pass attempts for six yards and an interception. With Justin Fields (knee) inactive Sunday, Brady Cook is in at QB for the Jets.
