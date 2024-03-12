Taylor has agreed on terms to a two-year deal with the Jets, Josina Anderson of CBS Sports reports.

Taylor is staying in New York but will sport a different jersey. The journeyman signal caller accumulated 1,399 yards and six touchdowns through the air across 14 games (five starts) during his two-year stint with the Giants. With 58 career starts under his belt, he is a safe veteran choice to back up Aaron Rodgers (Achilles), as the Jets were determined to improve in that department following the 2023 season.