Jets' Tyrod Taylor: Inactive Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Taylor (knee/personal) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Patriots.
As Rich Cimini of ESPN.com notes, Taylor didn't practice Friday due to a personal reason. In the veteran signal-caller's absence Sunday, practice squad elevation Hendon Hooker is slated to back up starting QB Brady Cook.
