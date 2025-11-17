Taylor is slated to replace Justin Fields as New York's starting quarterback during Sunday's road matchup against the Ravens, Dianna Russini of The Athletic reports.

Taylor previously relieved Fields during New York's loss to the Panthers in Week 7 and then appeared set to take over as the team's starter Week 8, but a knee contusion suffered versus Carolina derailed that opportunity. However, Fields' continued struggles as a passer now pave the way for Taylor to take over under center Week 12. With Garrett Wilson (knee) on IR, it will also be a challenge for Taylor to rack up notable production through the air, though improving upon Fields' average of 139.9 passing yards per game is a more than reasonable target. Adonai Mitchell, John Metchie and Tyler Johnson will operate as Taylor's top wideouts versus Baltimore on Sunday.