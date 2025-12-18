Taylor (groin/knee) was listed as limited at Thursday's practice, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.

Taylor is now listed with a knee injury in addition to the groin injury that kept him out of this past Sunday's loss to the Jaguars. Brady Cook made his first NFL start against the Jaguars and has already been named the starter for Sunday's game against the Saints. The healthier of Taylor or Justin Fields (knee) will work as the backup, with that race being too close to call after a pair of limited listings from both veteran quarterbacks Wednesday and Thursday.