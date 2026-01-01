Taylor (knee) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.

Taylor continues to work through a lingering knee injury that popped up in mid-December, so Friday's practice report should shed light on whether the veteran signal caller will be available for Sunday's regular-season finale against the Bills. If Taylor is unable to play, then Hendon Hooker would likely be elevated from the practice squad to the active roster to serve as the Jets' backup quarterback behind Brady Cook.