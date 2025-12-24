Taylor (knee) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.

Head coach Aaron Glenn told reporters Tuesday that Justin Fields (knee) would be shut down for the rest of the season, so Taylor will serve as the Jets' backup quarterback against the Patriots on Sunday (assuming he's healthy) while Brady Cook starts in a third straight game. Taylor would avoid an injury designation for Week 17 if he's able to practice fully by Friday.