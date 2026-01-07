Taylor (knee) completed 80 of 134 passes for 779 yards and a 5:5 TD:INT across six appearances (four starts) in 2025. He added 27 rushing attempts for 143 yards and one touchdown.

Taylor was a more effective passer than Justin Fields (knee) or Brady Cook, but that isn't saying much on a Jets offense that didn't have a player exceed 395 receiving yards. Injuries have continued to hamper Taylor's availability, and he was available only as the emergency third quarterback due to a knee injury as the Jets' 3-14 season mercifully came to its conclusion in Week 18. The 36-year-old quarterback has proven capable enough in a backup role that he'll likely garner some interest in free agency during the offseason if Taylor regains health and chooses to continue his NFL career.