Taylor completed 26 of 36 passes for 197 yards and two touchdowns with one interception in Sunday's 29-27 loss to the Buccaneers. He added 48 rushing yards on eight carries and lost a fumble.

The veteran backup QB acquitted himself fairly well in place of Justin Fields (concussion), leading the Jets in rushing yards and tossing TDs to Garrett Wilson and Allen Lazard in the fourth quarter while trying to engineer a comeback from a 23-6 deficit. Taylor could head back to the bench in Week 4 against the Dolphins, but if he is needed again, his presence doesn't seem like it will be much of a damper on the offense's production.