The Jets plan to have Taylor replace Justin Fields as their starting quarterback for Sunday's game in Baltimore, Dianna Russini of The Athletic reports.

Taylor previously relieved Fields during New York's loss to the Panthers in Week 7 and then appeared set to take over as the team's starter Week 8, but a knee contusion suffered versus Carolina derailed that opportunity. However, Fields' continued struggles as a passer now pave the way for Taylor to take over under center Week 12. With Garrett Wilson (knee) on injured reserve, Taylor may be challenged to rack up notable production through the air, though improving upon Fields' average of 139.9 passing yards per game is a more than reasonable target. Adonai Mitchell, John Metchie and Tyler Johnson will operate as Taylor's top wideouts versus Baltimore.