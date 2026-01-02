Taylor (knee) was limited in practice Friday and is officially listed as questionable for Sunday's season finale against the Bills, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.

Taylor will figure to act as the primary backup to Brady Cook if cleared to suit up Week 18, while if he's unable to play, Hendon Hooker will stand to be elevated from the practice squad and handle the No. 2 role. While Taylor initially avoided an injury designation for New York's loss to the Patriots in Week 17, he was ultimate made inactive for the contest due to a personal issue and the knee injury he's been nursing since mid-December.