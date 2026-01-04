Jets' Tyrod Taylor: Operating as No. 3 QB in Week 18
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Taylor (knee) is inactive but operating as the Jets' emergency third quarterback Sunday versus the Bills.
Taylor will serve as the No. 3 QB for the team's regular-season finale. Brady Cook will draw another start while Hendon Hooker handles the backup role against Buffalo.
More News
-
Jets' Tyrod Taylor: Officially questionable for Week 18•
-
Jets' Tyrod Taylor: Limited in Thursday's practice•
-
Jets' Tyrod Taylor: Inactive Sunday•
-
Jets' Tyrod Taylor: Set to be Jets' QB2 in Week 17•
-
Jets' Tyrod Taylor: Limited to open Week 17 prep•
-
Jets' Tyrod Taylor: Available as backup for Week 16•