Jets coach Aaron Glenn said Tuesday that Taylor (knee) is recovering from a arthroscopic surgery and will not suit up this preseason, Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic reports.

Glenn said the team is hopeful Taylor will be available Week 1, per Brian Costello of the New York Post, but for the remainder of the preseason it will fall to Adrian Martinez and Brady Cook to handle quarterback reps behind starter Justin Fields. New York figures to add another signal-caller to the roster as at least temporary depth, with Taylor sidelined at least the next few weeks.