Taylor (knee) will remain limited at Friday's practice and be listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Bengals, Eric Allen of the Jets' official site reports.

Head coach Aaron Glenn has yet to name a starter for Sunday's game. Taylor could get the nod given Justin Fields' recent struggles, but Taylor will first have to gain medical clearance to play Sunday. Regardless of who is under center, the Jets will remain without top wide receiver Garrett Wilson (knee) against the Bengals.