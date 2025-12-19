Taylor (groin/knee) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Saints.

Brady Cook has already been named the Week 16 starter, so Taylor and Justin Fields (knee) are duking it out for the right to back up the undrafted rookie Sunday. Both Taylor and Fields are listed as questionable, but Taylor appears to be the likelier of the two quarterbacks to ultimately be deemed available. Taylor said Friday that he feels good enough to play Sunday, per Brian Costello of the New York Post, while Fields described himself as week-to-week.