Jets head coach Aaron Glenn said Monday that Taylor (knee) will resume practicing this week, Eric Allen of the Jets' official site reports.

After the Jets fell to 0-7 following a 13-6 loss to the Panthers on Oct. 19, all signs seemed to point to Taylor displacing the struggling Justin Fields as the team's starting quarterback. However, Taylor picked up a knee injury at some point during his appearance in relief of Fields in the loss to Carolina, and Taylor ended up being a limited participant throughout Week 8 prep before being ruled out ahead of the Jets' matchup with the Bengals. Fields continued to direct the offense and turned in one of his best performances of the season en route to leading the Jets to a come-from-behind 39-38 victory over Cincinnati, but Glenn remains non-committal on a starting quarterback coming out of the team's Week 9 bye. Fields' stellar outing might be enough to give him the early edge on the starting nod for Sunday's game against the Browns, even though Taylor looks like he could be back to full health. The Jets' first Week 10 practice report will be released Wednesday and will reveal whether Taylor remains limited or has upgraded to full activity.