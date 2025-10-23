Taylor (knee) was a limited participant at practice Thursday, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.

Taylor said he took a helmet to the knee in this past Sunday's loss to the Panthers. He replaced the ineffective Justin Fields at halftime of that game. Taylor and Fields have subsequently split reps in practice. The Jets have yet to announce which quarterback will start Sunday in Cincinnati, but Taylor will first need to show that he's healthy enough to suit up in order to remain in starting consideration.