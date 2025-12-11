Taylor (groin) wasn't spotted at practice Thursday, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.

Neither was Justin Fields (knee), so both Taylor and Fields have opened Week 15 prep with consecutive DNPs. Brady Cook has been handling first-team reps in practice, and the undrafted rookie out of Missouri looks like the favorite to start Sunday's game against the Jaguars. Taylor or Fields could reenter the starting mix by practicing in any capacity Friday.