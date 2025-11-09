Taylor will serve as the backup to starting quarterback Justin Fields in Sunday's game against the Browns, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.

After coming on in relief of a struggling Fields in the Jets' Week 7 loss to the Panthers, Taylor appeared poised to take over as the team's starting quarterback in Week 8. However, Taylor emerged from the loss to the Panthers with a knee contusion, and after he wasn't able to advance beyond limited participation that week, the Jets stuck with Fields as their starter. Fields proceeded to turn in one of his best performances of the season as the Jets claimed their first win in a 39-38 victory over the Bengals, and he'll get the chance to build on that positive outing coming out of New York's Week 9 bye. Taylor was a full participant in practice throughout Week 10 and has moved past the injury, so the Jets likely won't hesitate to turn to him if Fields is unable to move the offense early on in Sunday's contest.