Coach Aaron Glenn noted Friday that Taylor (groin) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Jaguars.

The same applies to Justin Fields (knee), which sets the stage for Brady Cook to draw the start at QB for the Jets in Week 15, with Adrian Martinez slated to be elevated from the practice squad to serve as the team's backup. Taylor's next chance to see game action will occur Dec. 21, when the Jets face the Saints on the road.