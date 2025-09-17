Jets head coach Aaron Glenn said Wednesday that Taylor will start Sunday's game on the road against Tampa Bay with Justin Fields (concussion) ruled out, Connor Hughes of SNY.tv reports.

Taylor will draw at least one start while Fields works his way through the NFL's five-step concussion protocol. The veteran QB entered New York's 30-10 loss to the Bills in Week 2 in the fourth quarter, completing seven of 11 passes for 56 yards and a score while playing the Jets' final two drives. He also rushed three times for 21 yards, looking more efficient in command of New York's offense than Fields had through the first three quarters. Taylor's modest dual-threat upside at age 36 makes him a viable fantasy option in formats that start two quarterbacks.